 »   »   »  The Entire Cast Of Race 3 Shot Amidst High Military & Security In Abu Dhabi

The entire cast of Salman Khan starrer Race 3, that is set to release this Eid, shot the climax sequence of the film with high security and military on the sets. The sequence that is shot in deserts of Liwa in Abu Dhabi required high military and security as there were explosions and intense car chase sequences being shot for the film.

It was shot simultaneously on three units of the film with a set of actors continuously shooting on each set performing high octane action sequence with intense fight sequences. Salman Khan and Bobby Deol are seen performing power packed action scenes in the deserts of Liwa, the visual of which is seen in the trailer as well. The entire climax sequence has been choreographed by Tom Struthers and Anal Arasu.

Director Remo D'souza had earlier shared, "I wanted a very Real treatment for Race 3. The action and explosions that you see in the film were all created on set. Fortunately, I had my team supporting my vision completely and delivering their best."

The action in this franchise of Race 3 has gone up a notch higher than its previous installments with high octane action sequences and power packed performances by the entire cast in the deserts of Liwa. The shoot that would take 10 days was completed in 5 days considering there were high officials stationed at the sets.

Further adding, "The climax scene is an elaborate action sequence that was to be shot with the entire cast. Salman ensured that the gruelling schedule that would otherwise take 10 days to shoot was completed in just 5 days. We had three separate units that were shooting simultaneously on set. The live explosions also had the military's presence for security concern. The entire sequence was an event in itself."

The recently released trailer of the film makes for an Eid bonanza, being a complete entertainment package.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.