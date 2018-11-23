 »   »   »  The Hot & Sizzling Esha Gupta Raises The Temperature With Her Latest Pictures! View Here

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The weather is cold all over the country and special thanks to Esha Gupta for raising the temperature to a whole new level with her latest Instagram pictures where she's seen taking a dip in the pool in all her glory. Though the pictures are mostly black and white, it still stands out exceptionally well and will keep you hooked to them. Esha Gupta is drawing all the attention lately and her followers are loving it. Check out the pool pictures below...
Holy Camoly!
Esha Gupta looks sizzling in this picture and this surely has to be her hottest picture ever, folks! Don't you think? She also captioned this image as, "Looking for my." Well well, we wonder what she is looking for, peeps! Any guesses?
Taking A Dip In The Pool
The hot Esha Gupta has the ability to make any picture look amazing and lively and she can take a simple dip in the pool look exciting! However, she didn't even caption this picture as she knows nobody would read it as they would be engrossed in looking at the image.
Always Beautiful
Esha Gupta looks hot, beautiful and gorgeous in every single picture of hers and we're still not able to find anything where she doesn't radiate hotness. She's indeed a heat-radiating machine all by herself!
Esha Gupta & The Backdrop
In case you're busy looking at Esha Gupta here, just want to remind you that's there's an ocean and beautiful skies in the backdrop as well. Thank us later!
While In Dubai
Just recently, Esha Gupta went to Dubai and posted this picture on her Instagram handle. It gave us a hindsight that there are many more sizzling pictures to come and thankfully they did!
