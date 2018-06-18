 »   »   »  The New Still Of Akshay Kumar's Gold Evokes Patriotism Amongst The Audience!

After releasing a short teaser, the makers of Gold have shared another still capturing the patriotic essence amongst the masses. Earlier last week, makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold released a short video in theaters requesting the patrons to stand for the national anthem, as the audience stood up the British flag waved along with the British anthem.

The video thereby underlined the humiliation and frustration faced by Indian for 200 years as they stood in respect of someone else's national anthem.



On Monday, the makers released a still featuring a disheartened Akshay Kumar as Tapan Das realizing the grief to be ruled by the British.



Posting the still on social media, Excel Entertainment shared,"15th August, 1936- Berlin Olympics. Uss din Tapan Das ko pata chala ki apna desh ghulam ho, toh kaisa lagta hai. #Gold".



Gold traces the journey of a man dreaming to win free India's first Gold in Hockey. The sports drama starring Akshay Kumar takes the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud.



The upcoming sports drama 'Gold' starring Akshay Kumar releases this Independence Day marking 70 years of Free India's first Gold medal at the 1948 Olympics.



India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the 12th of August 1948. Celebrating this historic occasion, the makers are all set to release the film on the 15th of August this year.



'Gold' not only marks the first ever association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar but also is the debut of TV sensation Mouni Roy.



Also starring Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold promises power packed performances by an ensemble cast.



The teaser depicted the struggle for India's first Gold as a free nation. While we had won several medals under the British Raj, the story of this Gold medal was special.



The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.



Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on the 15th August 2018.