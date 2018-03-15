 »   »   » THE TRUTH IS OUT! Alia Bhatt REACTS To Rumours About Dating Her 'Brahmastra' Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor

Related Articles
Lately, there have been strong whispers about something brewing between 'Brahmastra' co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Buzz is that she has called it quits with her 'rumoured' flame Sidharth Malhotra and is reportedly seeing Ranbir.
There were rumors about her and the founder of a messaging application Kavin Mittal. Reports suggested that the two hit it off after meeting at a conclave last year. Well, we finally have the truth straight from the horse's mouth. Alia finally reacted to all these rumors in an interview with Hindustan Times.
Here's what she had to say-
Damn Rumours
"Even I get really confused when I read such things, but I strongly believe that ‘silence is golden," Alia was quoted as saying.
On Why She Keeps Mum About Her Personal Life
"It's not as if I'm never going to have a personal life. I will and I do have one, but I feel it's called ‘personal' for a reason. That's why it will always stay close to me."
She Doesn't Get Bothered With These Link-Up Reports
"I am fine; people can say whatever, as I don't get bothered by such stories. May be except when you feel something really random has been written. I just hope people don't think that this is all I am doing in life."
It's Her Birthday Today!
Alia turns 25 today. The actress is currently in Bulgaria shooting for Ayan Mukherji's superhero flick 'Brahmastra'. She told HT, " Honestly, the only reason I like birthdays is because they are a reason to eat cake. I feel birthdays and New Years are super overrated."
Alia On Her Birthday Plans
"Our shoot has been very hectic, so the cast and crew have been shooting non-stop. But Ayan is excited about my birthday. I guess he has been planning something like a cute little dinner. I've told him there is no pressure whatsoever to celebrate."
Here's What She Wants
"All I want is a big cake, as I've been dieting like crazy. I won't finish it by myself, but will at least eat three pieces through the day (laughs).''
Age Is Just A Number
"I feel, ‘age is just a number', and I believe that. Your experiences make you mature. But honestly, I still feel like a child. In terms of maturity, I feel I have more responsibilities because I live alone now. That has been a big change in my life. I guess the people around me, such as my father or mother, would be able to say whether I have matured or not.''
How Does She Manage Her Busy Schedule?
To this Alia replied, " I don't know; I guess I am going mad. Every time someone talks about dates and all, they are like, ‘Alia, you aren't breathing this year'. And I am like, ‘Yeah maybe next year'. But I am so grateful for everything. It feels good, but at the same time, I am nervous. I hope I am able to give my 100% to each and every character. I have to keep my head on my shoulders, put my blinkers on and work hard every day.''