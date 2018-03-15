 »   »   » THE TRUTH IS OUT! Alia Bhatt REACTS To Rumours About Dating Her 'Brahmastra' Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor

Damn Rumours

"Even I get really confused when I read such things, but I strongly believe that ‘silence is golden," Alia was quoted as saying.



On Why She Keeps Mum About Her Personal Life

"It's not as if I'm never going to have a personal life. I will and I do have one, but I feel it's called ‘personal' for a reason. That's why it will always stay close to me."



She Doesn't Get Bothered With These Link-Up Reports

"I am fine; people can say whatever, as I don't get bothered by such stories. May be except when you feel something really random has been written. I just hope people don't think that this is all I am doing in life."



It's Her Birthday Today!

Alia turns 25 today. The actress is currently in Bulgaria shooting for Ayan Mukherji's superhero flick 'Brahmastra'. She told HT, " Honestly, the only reason I like birthdays is because they are a reason to eat cake. I feel birthdays and New Years are super overrated."



Alia On Her Birthday Plans

"Our shoot has been very hectic, so the cast and crew have been shooting non-stop. But Ayan is excited about my birthday. I guess he has been planning something like a cute little dinner. I've told him there is no pressure whatsoever to celebrate."



Here's What She Wants

"All I want is a big cake, as I've been dieting like crazy. I won't finish it by myself, but will at least eat three pieces through the day (laughs).''



Age Is Just A Number

"I feel, ‘age is just a number', and I believe that. Your experiences make you mature. But honestly, I still feel like a child. In terms of maturity, I feel I have more responsibilities because I live alone now. That has been a big change in my life. I guess the people around me, such as my father or mother, would be able to say whether I have matured or not.''



How Does She Manage Her Busy Schedule?

To this Alia replied, " I don't know; I guess I am going mad. Every time someone talks about dates and all, they are like, ‘Alia, you aren't breathing this year'. And I am like, ‘Yeah maybe next year'. But I am so grateful for everything. It feels good, but at the same time, I am nervous. I hope I am able to give my 100% to each and every character. I have to keep my head on my shoulders, put my blinkers on and work hard every day.''









