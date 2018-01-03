 »   »   » There Will Be Link-Ups & Trolling In 2018! Karan Johar WARNS Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor

All eyes are set towards Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor's big Bollywood debut 'Dhadak' helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

The film which is an official remake of the Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat' is touted to be one of the most awaited films of 2018. Before their flick hits the theatrical screens in July, Karan Johar, the producer of Dhadak has a piece of advice for these newbies which he recently read on his show 'Calling Karan on 104.8 Ishq FM'. Scroll down to read what he had to say...



Of New Beginnings KJo read, "It's a new year which means new beginnings and time for new relationship goals... Dear Janhvi and Ishaan, you are going to embark on a new journey of stardom this year."

The Year Of First The note further read, "You will face many firsts in 2018 from promotion to paparazzi to link-ups and trolling to fame and failures. You are going to see it all."

Don't Take Yourself Seriously "Through all of this, I just want to remind you to not take yourself too seriously and absorb every new experience because these initial days will never come back again."

Hold On To Your Innocence Karan said, "Janhvi, Ishaan your best qualities are that you all are still students. That you both really stand by your beliefs and the fact that you really don't take yourself as seriously as I sometimes think you should. I love the fact that you are still vulnerable and innocent, please hold onto that."

No Special Treatment For Ishaan-Janhvi Earlier, director Shashank Khaitan was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "They (star kids) do not come with burden, they are far more relaxed and chilled out. For me, even when I was working with Varun and Alia, I was working with two new actors and they never treated me as someone from outside the film industry. And I have never treated them as someone from the industry. Same thing over here, with Janhvi and Ishaan I am their director and they are my actors."

On Why Ishaan & Janhvi Had Bagged This Film To this, he had replied to Pinkvilla in an interview, "Honestly, I felt it right from the beginning. I was always very excited to go to two new fresh faces and see how it works. Janhvi and Ishaan get a sense of innocence to the table and that's what we will capitalize on."



Further talking about the plot of the film, Shashank was quoted as saying to IE, "The basic premise is of differences in caste, honour killing and what it means to survive in that world and I feel that is the conflict that is alive all across India, you will hear stories like that. So in that sense, the basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up... It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story."