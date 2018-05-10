 »   »   » These Musicians To Compose Music For Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat!

Composers Ajay-Atul Gogavale will score the music for Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming period film "Panipat". The brother duo have Marathi films such as "Natarang", "Sairaat" and Bollywood movies "Singham" and "Agneepath" to their credit, including "Jogwa" in Marathi for which they received National Award for best music direction in 2008.

"It is a great honour for us to work with a great director like Ashu sir. He is not only an excellent filmmaker but also has very good musical sensibilities, and we have seen that through all his films. We are excited to be a part of his next magnum opus - Panipat," Ajay-Atul said in a statement.



Gowariker said the music duo have the "musical sensibilities" required for the film. "Ajay-Atul's music alternates between the boisterous and the rugged, while being melodious and emotional too. They have musical sensibilities that this film demands and I am excitedly looking forward to collaborate with them," he said.



Rohit Shelatkar, who is co-producing the film with Gowariker under his company Vision World, is excited to have Ajay-Atul on board. "Ajay and Atul are master composers, immensely talented and also have a natural connection with the theme of Marathi pride. I am delighted to have them compose the music for this epic film of Panipat that is so close to my heart," Shelatkar said.



The film, which features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, is based on the third battle of Panipat that took place in 1761. Arjun plays the role of Maratha leader Sadashivrao Bhau, while Sanjay Dutt is portraying Ahmad Shah Durrani. "Panipat" is slated to release on December 6 next year.



(PTI News)