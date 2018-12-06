 »   »   »  These Simmba Memes Have Taken The Twitter By Storm!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Air India Grounds Two Pilots After Aircraft 'Descends Rapidly' In Hong Kong Airport
-
- Australia vs India 1st Test Day 1: Pujara Ton Boosts India
- PUBG Mobile Back With 0.10.0 Update Beta For Android And iOS
- Tata Harrier — Why It Is A Game Changer For Tata Motors!
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Insulting US Article!
- A Baby Was Born Via Womb Transplant From Dead Donor
- Top Ten Fastest Growing Cities In The World Are All Indian
- City Secrets from The Streets Of Bangalore
Recently, Rohit Shetty has dropped the trailer of Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and fans can't stop themselves from making a meme out of it. As far as the verdict of the audience is concerned, many fans loved the 'dhamakedaar' trailer of Simmba, many found it to be like any other Rohit Shetty film. Check out these memes here..
When You Why Go— Romz (@RomanaRaza) December 3, 2018
Getting Simba For Simmba pic.twitter.com/CUH7rGVNzb
#simmbaTrailer— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) December 3, 2018
Viewers: Rohit Shetty is just using Singham’s lagecy to promote Simmba.
Abhishek bacchan: pic.twitter.com/j57YwyziP8
Audience to Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn. #SimmbaTrailer pic.twitter.com/IP9M2shCZM— Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) December 3, 2018
Public: #SimmbaTrailer South Film Ka Remake Hai.— The IntroVrath Guy (@BeAUseless) December 3, 2018
Rohit Shetty: pic.twitter.com/0Cidem1HFr
How #Simmba was made. #SimmbaTrailer pic.twitter.com/nEcm1ck5ef— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 3, 2018
Not so long ago, Ranveer talked about working with Rohit Shetty for Simmba and he was quoted as saying, "It is my first bona fide 'in and as'. It is with a director who has such a great, vast and sparkling equity. And he is really not holding back this time, with the way he is mounting the film and everything that he is pumping into the film."
"It really is my biggest outing and I am doing my best to perform my level best in this film and keeping my fingers crossed. I am excited about it and I hope people watch the film and love it."
He further added, "It has been a mind, soul enhancing experience. Rohit sir is the king of the genre. I am growing as an artiste. It is not easy to be performing, acting in mainstream films as there is comedy, drama, action, etc.
It is my biggest film and I am very excited about it. It is going to be a full-on family entertainer and I want to be part of films like this in future."