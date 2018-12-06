 »   »   »  These Simmba Memes Have Taken The Twitter By Storm!

Recently, Rohit Shetty has dropped the trailer of Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and fans can't stop themselves from making a meme out of it. As far as the verdict of the audience is concerned, many fans loved the 'dhamakedaar' trailer of Simmba, many found it to be like any other Rohit Shetty film. Check out these memes here..

When You Why Go

Getting Simba For Simmba pic.twitter.com/CUH7rGVNzb — Romz (@RomanaRaza) December 3, 2018

#simmbaTrailer



Viewers: Rohit Shetty is just using Singham’s lagecy to promote Simmba.



Abhishek bacchan: pic.twitter.com/j57YwyziP8 — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) December 3, 2018

Public: #SimmbaTrailer South Film Ka Remake Hai.



Rohit Shetty: pic.twitter.com/0Cidem1HFr — The IntroVrath Guy (@BeAUseless) December 3, 2018

Not so long ago, Ranveer talked about working with Rohit Shetty for Simmba and he was quoted as saying, "It is my first bona fide 'in and as'. It is with a director who has such a great, vast and sparkling equity. And he is really not holding back this time, with the way he is mounting the film and everything that he is pumping into the film."

"It really is my biggest outing and I am doing my best to perform my level best in this film and keeping my fingers crossed. I am excited about it and I hope people watch the film and love it."

He further added, "It has been a mind, soul enhancing experience. Rohit sir is the king of the genre. I am growing as an artiste. It is not easy to be performing, acting in mainstream films as there is comedy, drama, action, etc.

It is my biggest film and I am very excited about it. It is going to be a full-on family entertainer and I want to be part of films like this in future."