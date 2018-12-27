 »   »   »  These Unseen Clicks From Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Wedding Festivities Are Just Too Dreamy!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
It's almost a month now since Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with singer-actor Nick Jonas, but the wedding fever is yet to subside! After the long celebrations, the newlyweds are currently in London with the Jonas family ringing in X'mas and new year. Meanwhile, their unseen wedding moments continue to break the internet and leave us asking for more.
We recently chanced upon some new pictures from Priyanka-Nick's wedding festivities and we tell you, they are simply adorable from the word go. Have a look at them right here-
The Lovebirds Go All Smiles
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dazzling smiles are warming the cockles of our heart!
We Are All Hearts
'Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat', is that what Priyanka is trying to tell in this picture?
We Are Dying Of Love
This candid click featuring Priyanka and Nick totally lost into each other's eyes has love written all over it.
'Aww'dorable
This click of Nick interacting with a kid has so much of warmth!
Bajirao Camp Rock In Jodhpur
We had told you that Lilly Singh aka Superwoman also flew down to Jodhpur to attend 'NickYanka' wedding. Well folks, she finally shared a picture from the festivities and had a rather cool-caption for it- 'Bajirao camp rock in Jodhpur. Also a wedding. GANG GANG. Congrats @priyankachopra @nickjonas 🙏🏽❤️."
Capturing Moments
Remember this stunning Ralph Lauren gown worn by Priyanka? We are yet to get over this beauty!
Fam-Jam
This click dates back to the time where Priyanka and the entire Jonas family arrived at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. You just can't miss Sophie Turner's beaming face in this welcome picture.
Oh Gosh, We Just Skipped A Heartbeat
Here's one more picture where Priyanka looks stunning in a custom Ralph and Russo outfit while Nick paints a dapper picture in a checkered grey-suit. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra slays in a red-hot gown.
Nick Jonas Dropped Some Major Relationship Goals
This picture is from Priyanka-Nick's mehendi ceremony where Nick got 'Om Priyankay Namah' inscribed on his palm. Oh my my, these two are all things love!