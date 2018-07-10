English
 »   »   »  This Actor Played Cupid In Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Love Story; Asks If They Are Happy Together!

This Actor Played Cupid In Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Love Story; Asks If They Are Happy Together!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Since the last few months, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's full-blown romance has been taking the tinsel town by storm. The two first met at the MET Gala in 2017. After few dinner outings, the couple has been inseparable with Nick even flewing down with PeeCee to meet her family in India. PeeCee and Nick even attended Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's engagement party and looked every bit in love.

    For those thinking how they fell in love, the secret is out! Reportedly, it was a Hollywood actor who secretly played the matchmaker behind their romance. Can you guess his name? Nope? The answer is right here-

    The Million Dollar Question

    Recently when ET Online quizzed Priyanka's 'Baywatch' co-star Dwayne Johnson about her much-publicized affair with Nick Jonas, he asked, "Are they happy?"

    Dwayne Johnson Played Mr Cupid

    He then smiled and graciously confirmed his role in bringing his former co-stars together. He said, "Well then, I take credit. Baywatch and Jumanji. I did it, yes. If they're happy."

    Priyanka And Nick Are Serious About Their Relationship

    From going on dinner dates, wearing matching gold rings to cycling together, the new 'it' couple look smitten in love. Recently, PeeCee even accompanied Nick to his concert in Brazil, where he performed at the VillaMix festival.

    Are They Ready To Make It Official Soon?

    Rumors are rife that Priyanka and Nick are planning to get engaged soon. A Filmfare report had stated that Priyanka allegedly got Nick to India to meet her family and decided on the engagement during this trip only. Buzz is that the couple might get engaged by July end or August this year.

    Nick Is Deeply In Love With Priyanka

    "Nick is falling hard for Priyanka, and he is very interested in making things serious really soon. All Nick really wants now that he has a career in something he loves, is to have a beautiful wife and a couple of children to boot," a source had earlier told Hollywoodlife.

    Their flirty comments on each other's post on social media further proves that they are madly in love and we now just cannot wait to hear some official announcement soon.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue