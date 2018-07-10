 »   »   »  This Actor Played Cupid In Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Love Story; Asks If They Are Happy Together!

The Million Dollar Question

Recently when ET Online quizzed Priyanka's 'Baywatch' co-star Dwayne Johnson about her much-publicized affair with Nick Jonas, he asked, "Are they happy?"

Dwayne Johnson Played Mr Cupid

He then smiled and graciously confirmed his role in bringing his former co-stars together. He said, "Well then, I take credit. Baywatch and Jumanji. I did it, yes. If they're happy."

Priyanka And Nick Are Serious About Their Relationship

From going on dinner dates, wearing matching gold rings to cycling together, the new 'it' couple look smitten in love. Recently, PeeCee even accompanied Nick to his concert in Brazil, where he performed at the VillaMix festival.

Are They Ready To Make It Official Soon?

Rumors are rife that Priyanka and Nick are planning to get engaged soon. A Filmfare report had stated that Priyanka allegedly got Nick to India to meet her family and decided on the engagement during this trip only. Buzz is that the couple might get engaged by July end or August this year.

Nick Is Deeply In Love With Priyanka

"Nick is falling hard for Priyanka, and he is very interested in making things serious really soon. All Nick really wants now that he has a career in something he loves, is to have a beautiful wife and a couple of children to boot," a source had earlier told Hollywoodlife.