 »   »   » This Baaghi 2 Poster Stirs Our Excitement All The More For The Trailer

Just before the trailer launch, the makers of Baaghi 2 have shared a poster of Tiger Shroff from the film.

As the excitement for the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 is at its peak, the makers have released the first look of Tiger Shroff from the film.



Featuring the angry rebel Tiger Shroff showcasing his muscular body, the poster screams action. With a helicopter crashing in the background, the first look of 'Baaghi 2' shows why the second instalment is grander in size than its prequel.



Just like the first poster, a red bandana makes an appearance, wherein Tiger Shroff is seen sporting a red arm band symbolizing revolution. While earlier in the day, the makers released a teaser signifying the calm before the storm, the latest poster showcases Tiger Shroff in action.



Tiger Shroff shared the poster saying, "Ronnie kal aa raha hai 😊👊. Here's the first look of #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi2, directed by @khan_ahmedasas. @DishPatani @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala".



Actress Disha Patani also shared the poster saying, "Rebel for love is back! Watch out for Ronnie!

Here's presenting the first look of #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi2, directed by @khan_ahmedasas @iTIGERSHROFF @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @wardanadiadwala".



The official page of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) took to Twitter to share the poster saying, "Here's presenting the first look of #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi2. Get ready to meet Ronnie! @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi Trailer OUT TOMORROW!"



In sync with the theme and poster of the film, the cast and crew are all set to launch the trailer of 'Baaghi 2' making a grand entrance through a helicopter.



The second instalment will enhance the action for the audience showcasing Tiger Shroff in a much muscular avatar than the prequel.



Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like Heropanti and Baaghi.



Baaghi 2 would bring to celluloid the pair of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. There has been huge excitement to witness the chemistry of the sizzling couple on screen. Sajid Nadiadwala has managed to bring to screen one of the most anticipated pairs of Bollywood.



Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,