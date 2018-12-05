 »   »   »  This Guest Who Attended Priyanka Chopra's Wedding At Umaid Bhavan Palace Spills Interesting Details!

Doffing their hats to their Indian and American origins, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged wedding wows for the Christian wedding on Saturday evening (December 1, 2018) at the glittering Umaid Bhavan Palace and went through a traditional ceremony Sunday evening (December 2, 2018).

The wedding was attended by PeeCee & Nick Jonas' near and dear ones and Priyanka's Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri was one of them! While showering love on Priyanka & Nick, she has not only revealed some interesting details about the wedding but also praised PeeCee for the hospitality.

She wrote, "Thank you @priyankachopra and @nickjonas for making your union as one about two families becoming one, about people from all around the world becoming friends and lovers.. about Indian spices frying crispy bacon sticks in my breakfast plate and putting my tongue on fire.. thank you for putting everyone on rehab from their iPhones and reminding us of the beauty of having our own senses only to live and remember every moment of this without selfies."

"...Thank you for letting us watch you love each other and love those around you.. we will definitely need another rehab week now before going back to the world ..I will never get over the Jonas team winning the sangeet party.. besides that fuck yes ! there were the fireworks, the castle.. the fairytale week of events, parties, ceremonies, royal outfits, magical setups, gourmet food and the best entertainment elements that you think of.."

She further wrote, "...here is to you laughing like kids and for the next "carbs free please" Holidays in family Monsieur and Madame Jonas .. I love you #priyankachopra #nickjonas #love #family #friends and a #party #happiness."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink.