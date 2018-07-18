 »   »   »  This Is How Janhvi Kapoor Reacted When Asked About Her 'Rivalry' With Sara Ali Khan!

Related Articles
This year marks the debut of two promising faces in the film industry- Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan. However even before their respective films, Dhadak and Simmba's release, the two lovely ladies find themselves being pitted against each other. While Janhvi's Dhadak is slated to release this Friday, Sara Ali Khan will be appearing on screen for the very first time in Simmba which releases in December.
Recently in an interview with a leading daily, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about competing with Sara Ali Khan and also reacted to reports about her signing a new film. Scroll down to read more-
Janhvi Is Looking Forward To Watch Sara's Films
A Deccan Chronicle report quoted Janhvi as saying, "There is no competition. I am looking forward to watching her films as an audience member."
Damn Those Rivalry Reports!
"She holds great promise and I think women should support each other," the 'Dhadak' actress further added.
When Sridevi Had Reacted To Constant Comparisons Between Janhvi & Sara
In an interview with Mid-Day, the late actress had reacted to constant comparisons between her daughter Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan and said," Competition can never be eliminated from this industry. There is nothing wrong with it. It keeps you on your toes, making you work harder. But, the biggest challenge lay in bettering your craft, and faring better than you did the last time."
Sridevi On Janhvi's Friendship With Sara
"You don't have to turn your face away from each other just because you are pitted against one another at work."
Meanwhile, Has Janhvi Signed Her Second Film?
There are reports doing the rounds that just like Sara, Janhvi too has bagged a new film before her debut film's release. Reacting to these speculations, the actress clarified, " I have heard that rumour. But no, I am not doing any south film. At the moment, my priority is Dhadak. I am concentrating on promoting my first film before taking on anything else. That is the only movie on my mind."
Janhvi On The Constant Spotlight On Her
"It is a bit weird and unnerving that all of a sudden, I am seeing so much of myself. Fortunately, a huge chunk of Dhadak was shot outdoors so it was away from paparazzi and cameras, although I am very thankful and flattered that I get this kind of attention. I know that I have done nothing to deserve this. Hopefully, after this film, people will appreciate my work and then I will feel that I have earned a little bit of it but as of now, I know that I shouldn't take it too seriously,"