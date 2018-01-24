 »   »   » This Is What Deepika Padukone's Directors Have To Say About The Actress

Deepika Padukone who has carved a place as one of the best actresses in the nation, is not just admired by her fans but also her directors.Leading directors in the industry who have worked with the actress, cannot stop raving about Deepika Padukone.

Ahead of the release of her magnum opus' release Bollywood's leading lady featured on the cover of Open Magazine. As the film inches closer to its release, the magazine shares insights into the journey of the Superstardom Deepika Padukone achieved in her career so far. Throwing light on unknown facts about the actress, the magazine quotes some of the closest people in Deepika's life.

Decoding the career of the actress, the magazine also highlights the remarkable journey of Deepika Padukone and mentions quotes of filmmakers who have worked with her.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has directed the actress for Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastaani, and the upcoming Padmaavat shared, "She is every director's dream come true".

Director Imtiaz Ali who has worked with Deepika Padukone on Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha, shared, "Here is a woman whose face is now synonymous with success. Young, ambitious girls growing up in remote corners of the country see their journey in hers. Beyond her characters, she's a friend, a guide, a person whose footsteps one would like to follow; an artist and a woman who has gradually become so much a part of the country's ethos, that she represents India in more ways than one today."

Piku had the actress stealing the spotlight from two of the biggest actors- Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan, talking about it director Shoojit Sircar said, "The characters we play are reflections of me and you and any regular person with challenges. Deepika understands this very well and is not interested in letting her larger-than-life image dominate who she is on screen. She is willing to make mistakes and is happy to leave a bit of her within the role that she is playing. That's what worked for Piku."

"It was a scene with a kid who was playing her younger brother in the film and he was already 20 films old. He was asking all kinds of questions about the camera angle and the lenses being used, etcetera. I saw Deepika sitting next to him and she was still. She didn't move an inch. She was so nervous, it almost felt like she was holding her breath. But what I also remember was that she was eager, almost hungry to learn the ropes.''

''She was just 21, but professional as hell. She was shooting in her home city, but she never really wanted to be spoon-fed or feel domesticated. She knew her weaknesses, right from the very beginning, wasn't afraid to face them and wanted to overcome them", says Director Indrajit Lankesh, who directed Deepika Padukone for her first ever feature film Aishwarya.

Deepika Padukone who is currently the highest paid actress in Bollywood is one of the most loved performers in the nation. With entertaining the audience by back to back films, Deepika Padukone also endorses nearly 21 brands giving the testimony of her global audience.

Being touted as being a universal phenomenon, Deepika is regarded as one of the few Bollywood personalities to that has the audience etched to her persona beyond the silver screen.

In time for the release of Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat, Open Magazine's cover story celebrates the larger than life inspiring story of Deepika Padukone.