English
 »   »   »  This Person To Host A Dinner Party For Newlyweds Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh?

This Person To Host A Dinner Party For Newlyweds Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got hitched at the picturesque Villa Del Balbianello at Lake Como in Italy on 14th and 15th November, 2018. Later, the newlyweds shared a series of dreamy pictures from their pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies which broke the internet. Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting their wedding reception at The Leela Palace Hotel in Bengaluru today.

    Meanwhile, a latest report suggests that this person will be hosting a special dinner party for Ranveer and Deepika. Scroll down to read the inside details-

    Ranveer's Sister To Host A Dinner Party For DeepVeer

    As per a report in PeepingMoon, Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani will be hosting a special dinner party for the newlyweds on 24th November.

    The Venue For The Dinner Party

    We hear that the dinner party will be hosted at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

    Special Invitations Sent To The Guests

    The PeepingMoon report revealed that Ritika has sent out special invitations to ‘Raise a Toast and Celebrate Ranveer and Deepika,' four days ago.

    A Private Affair

    Just like the wedding, very few guests have been invited to this dinner party which will take place in Mumbai.

    DeepVeer's Wedding Reception

    After the wedding reception in Bengaluru today, Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on 28th December for their friends and family which will be followed by another one on 1st December. Reportedly, this will be attended by their industry friends.

    B-town celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor have already confirmed their presence.

    ALSO READ: NEW INSIDE WEDDING PICS OUT! Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh DANCE, LAUGH & PERFORM RITUALS!

    Read more about: deepika padukone ranveer singh
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue