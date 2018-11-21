 »   »   »  This Person To Host A Dinner Party For Newlyweds Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got hitched at the picturesque Villa Del Balbianello at Lake Como in Italy on 14th and 15th November, 2018. Later, the newlyweds shared a series of dreamy pictures from their pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies which broke the internet. Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting their wedding reception at The Leela Palace Hotel in Bengaluru today.
Meanwhile, a latest report suggests that this person will be hosting a special dinner party for Ranveer and Deepika. Scroll down to read the inside details-
Ranveer's Sister To Host A Dinner Party For DeepVeer
As per a report in PeepingMoon, Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani will be hosting a special dinner party for the newlyweds on 24th November.
The Venue For The Dinner Party
We hear that the dinner party will be hosted at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.
Special Invitations Sent To The Guests
The PeepingMoon report revealed that Ritika has sent out special invitations to ‘Raise a Toast and Celebrate Ranveer and Deepika,' four days ago.
A Private Affair
Just like the wedding, very few guests have been invited to this dinner party which will take place in Mumbai.
DeepVeer's Wedding Reception
After the wedding reception in Bengaluru today, Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on 28th December for their friends and family which will be followed by another one on 1st December. Reportedly, this will be attended by their industry friends.
B-town celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor have already confirmed their presence.
