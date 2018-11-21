 »   »   »  This Person To Host A Dinner Party For Newlyweds Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer's Sister To Host A Dinner Party For DeepVeer

As per a report in PeepingMoon, Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani will be hosting a special dinner party for the newlyweds on 24th November.

The Venue For The Dinner Party

We hear that the dinner party will be hosted at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

Special Invitations Sent To The Guests

The PeepingMoon report revealed that Ritika has sent out special invitations to ‘Raise a Toast and Celebrate Ranveer and Deepika,' four days ago.

A Private Affair

Just like the wedding, very few guests have been invited to this dinner party which will take place in Mumbai.

DeepVeer's Wedding Reception

After the wedding reception in Bengaluru today, Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on 28th December for their friends and family which will be followed by another one on 1st December. Reportedly, this will be attended by their industry friends.

B-town celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor have already confirmed their presence.