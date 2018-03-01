 »   »   » This Photo Of Sridevi Expressing Her Undying Love For Hubby Boney Kapoor Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!

Soaked In Love

Way back in 2013, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor had attended a Durga Puja in Lucknow in 2013. We came across a photo from a 'Sindoor Kela' celebration where a beaming Sridevi has her hubby Boney Kapoor's name was written on her back by sindoor.

Here's What She Had Said

Back then, Sridevi had revealed, "I've never attended Durga Puja anywhere but since I come from a family that follows traditions and cultures closely, I'm really enjoying this!"

For Boney, She Was The Best

In one of his earlier interviews, Boney had revealed, " There is nothing that she can't do. As an actor her range is limitless. From comedy in Chalbaaz and Mr India to the mellow muted drama of Mom where she lifted a potentially routine story to sublime levels, she is according to me the best actress ever. And I take into consideration all the actresses from the past, present and future. I am pretty certain there won't be another Sridevi."

She Was Down To Earth

"I was impressed from the start by the dignity with which she conducted herself. On the sets when she was shooting she would largely keep to herself. But she was never considered standoffish. There was always warmth towards her. What really endeared me to her was that she was down to earth. Success never went to her head. She was always grounded and continues to be. So commands respect spontaneously. When she enters a room people stand up for her reflexively"

A Devoted Wife

Boney had once revealed in a Filmfare interview, "She's involved with me every second. She has completely surrendered herself to this role. We trust each other. We are supportive of each other, though most of the support comes from her. She's always prepared to face the consequences of my decisions. My highs are her highs and my lows are her lows. Post 2000, I ran into financial troubles. She stood by me. She even walked barefoot from our home (Lokhandwala Complex) to the Siddhi Vinayak Temple (Prabhadevi) praying for my wellbeing."

Immense Love

"Sri's a shopaholic but it's not that she buys only for herself. She fends for herself when she shops extravagantly. She understands my financial situation. She gifted me a Porsche on my birthday, something I couldn't afford. I was stuck with my old car for around nine years.We are a normal couple and have our fights. Sometimes she makes up, sometimes I. The love is too immense for ego to overpower. It finally melts down to agreeing to agree.

Like I enjoy watching sports and the news on TV, which she doesn't. But the minute I walk into our room and even though she happens to be watching her favourite show, she'll hand over the remote to me," he had said in the same interview.