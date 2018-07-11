 »   »   »  This Throwback Photo Of Katrina Kaif From Her Telugu Debut Will Make You Realize Time Flies & How!

Time For Some Major Throwback

Katrina looks super cute wearing a black crop top and a pair of blue flared jeans. That little black bindi adds more to her beauty. She is seen posing here with her co-star Venkatesh. Malliswari had Katrina playing the role of a princess who is forced to flee from her murderous caretaker.



Katrina With Balakrishna

The 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actress also worked with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Allari Pidugu. Have you seen this still from that Telugu film?



Katrina Has Come A Long Way

After working with some big names in the South to now conquering Bollywood with her blockbuster flicks, gorgeous looks and impeccable dance moves, the leggy lass has come a long way indeed.



Hotness On Instagram

Meanwhile, Katrina recently shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot and left everyone drooling over her. I mean just look at those sexy abs! Time to hit the gym as soon as possible!



She's A Busy Girl

Post wrapping up the Dabangg Reloaded Tour, Katrina will be next seen alongside Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs Of Hindostan. She will also be seen in Shahrukh Khan- Anushka Sharma starrer Zero. Post that she will begin working on her dance flick with Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva.

