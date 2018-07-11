English
This Throwback Photo Of Katrina Kaif From Her Telugu Debut Will Make You Realize Time Flies & How!

Posted By:
    When it comes to Bollywood, Katrina Kaif features in the list of top leading ladies who have been delivering successes at the box office. The actress has been a part of the film industry for almost 15 years with several blockbuster films to her credit. But before marking a mark in the Hindi film industry, Katrina Kaif had dabbled with south films and was lucky to work with leading superstars like Venkatesh and Manmooty.

    Katrina worked in two Telugu films - Malliswari (2004) and Allari Pidugu (2005). She also starred in a Malayalam film  titled Balram vs. Tharadas in the year 2006. Recently, we came across a throwback picture of the gorgeous actress from her Telugu debut Malliswari and boy, she looked so different back then! Check it out right away here-

    Time For Some Major Throwback

    Katrina looks super cute wearing a black crop top and a pair of blue flared jeans. That little black bindi adds more to her beauty. She is seen posing here with her co-star Venkatesh. Malliswari had Katrina playing the role of a princess who is forced to flee from her murderous caretaker.

    Katrina With Balakrishna

    The 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actress also worked with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Allari Pidugu. Have you seen this still from that Telugu film?

    Katrina Has Come A Long Way

    After working with some big names in the South to now conquering Bollywood with her blockbuster flicks, gorgeous looks and impeccable dance moves, the leggy lass has come a long way indeed.

    Hotness On Instagram

    Meanwhile, Katrina recently shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot and left everyone drooling over her. I mean just look at those sexy abs! Time to hit the gym as soon as possible!

    She's A Busy Girl

    Post wrapping up the Dabangg Reloaded Tour, Katrina will be next seen alongside Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs Of Hindostan. She will also be seen in Shahrukh Khan- Anushka Sharma starrer Zero. Post that she will begin working on her dance flick with Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva.


    Read more about: katrina kaif venkatesh malliswari
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 15:28 [IST]
