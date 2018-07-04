 »   »   »  This Unseen Photo From Soha Ali Khan's Wedding Looks Straight Out Of A Bollywood Film!

Related Articles
What's the best part of an Indian wedding? Apart from the bride and groom and the yummy food of course! It's the pictures clicked which remain as a priceless memories for years to come. Right now an unseen picture from Soha Ali Khan- Kunal Kemmu's wedding is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. It's the perfect cure for your mid-week blues.
The picture features the newly weds with Soha's mother Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif's sister Saba. One look at the picture and we bet it will bring a smile on your face. Check it out right away here-
Happy Vibes All Over
The unseen family picture has Saif and Bebo squeezing in to make for a happy, family portrait. Oh, we love how Saif has literally taken over the fame by lying on the newlyweds Soha and Kunal! Too cute naa?
When Kareena Revealed That She's Intimated By Soha
Recently at an event, Bebo has said, "I rarely get intimidated by people, but if there's one person who I find intimidating, it's Soha. I am in awe of her. I am pretty nervous whenever I am dining with Saif and Soha. I feel like I am never going to understand their conversation. If Kunal can't follow it, there's no way I can, but she has always been so polite. She will ask me, ‘What's up? Did you buy anything? What's the gossip?' I wonder if that's how the conversation with me is going to be like forever (laughs). I feel small and vain whenever I am around her, but we've found our way now."
Soha Is The Pillar Of Strength In The Family
She had further added, "If there's anyone in the family who we all turn to if Amma (Sharmila) is all worked up and fired up, it's Soha. She is one person who can control any situation. I truly believe that she is the torchbearer of this family, she is the grounding on which all of us stand. The way she compassionately took care of her father, when he was ailing... even I am a daughter and I don't think I could have done what she did. That alone, in my eyes, makes her a solid woman. She is the brightest in the family."
Soha Too Is Charmed By Kareena In Equal Measures
Earlier while speaking to News18, she had said, "I think she was being very generous in saying that. I don't think that she's in awe of anyone and I think she is so secure and so comfortable in her own skin that she can afford to be generous like that."
Soha On Her Bond With Kareena
"We have become closer, also because we've shared so many experiences together. My getting married soon after she got married, my having a child soon after she had a child. These are things that do bring you closer together because you lean on each other for support and for advice and for help. She has really been so helpful through that."
