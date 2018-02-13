 »   »   » Those Who Think My Cinema Is About Excesses, To Them I Can Only Say Sorry: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The Fate Of Padmaavat Was Not In Our Hands

Bhansali told a leading daily, "As a child, I never got to celebrate my birthday. My sister and I were not even allowed to attend birthday parties. Having said that, I see no reason to celebrate, birthday or no birthday. The fate of Padmaavat was never in our hands, or in the hands of those who wanted to stop it.''



Who Decides What The Audience Should See?

''I have just one question for those who don't like my film, many of them without seeing it: Who decides what the audience should see and like?"



The Levels Of Attack I Went Through

"My work, my cinema is the only impetus. I have to wake up every morning with hope in my heart. The past year has been traumatic for me. I am yet to process all the levels of attack I went through.''



Those Who Don't Like My Films

''I only want to feel thankful that our film has been seen by the public and liked... except by those who invariably think my cinema is about excesses. To them I can only say sorry, I will try harder next time to please you."



In another interview to IANS, Speaking about the lead actress of Padmaavat, Bhansali said, "Deepika Padukone is so fabulous; she is such a jaan. I just love her. All her hard work and brilliance that she brings to the set is effortless. She does her preparation but there is none of the 'I am prepared for a role' heaviness around her. It is done with so much silence."



I Am Not Done With Deepika Yet

"It's such a pleasure to work with someone who does what she is doing at that moment with absolute honesty. She's an actor who feels so honestly and simply, but her performances are detailed and nuanced. I'm not done with her yet."

