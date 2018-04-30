 »   »   » Throwback: A 8 Year Old Hrithik Roshan Aping Michael Jackson's 'Thunder' Moves Is Priceless!

Related Articles
- Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina On Her Life Battles: I Am A Survivor, Not A Victim!
- Hrithik Roshan's Heart Swells With Pride At India's Glory At Commonwealth Games 2018!
- Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan Refuses To Cast A-list Heroines, Gets Into An Argument With Rakesh Roshan
- Hrithik Roshan's Electrifying Performance At The Opening Ceremony Of IPL Gains Highest TRP!
- Hrithik Roshan Receives A Special Gift From A Fan On Hrehaan's Birthday!
- IPL 2018! Ranveer Singh Will Not Perform At The Opening Ceremony
- Baaghi 2: Meet The Tony Jaa of B-town; Akshay Kumar & Hrithik Roshan Are All Praise For Tiger Shroff
- B-Town Applauds Heartfelt Poem Penned By Hrithik Roshan!
- Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special! Here's 10 Adorable Childhood Pictures Of The 'Queen'
- SHOCKING! Kangana Ranaut's Lawyer Illegally Sourced Hrithik Roshan's Call Data Records? Probe On
- Mrunal Thakur On Working With Hrithik Roshan In Super 30: He Is Humble & Dedicated
- Kangana Ranaut Admits OPENLY She Dated A Man After Hrithik Roshan Fiasco; Says Everyone LEAVES Me
- Puneeth Rajkumar Draws Inspiration From Two People For Dancing
Hrithik Roshan is no doubt one of the best dancers we have in the country. The actor has been a part of several blockbuster tracks and his dancing moves have always been a hot favourite with everyone, be it young or old. Right from his debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', Duggu danced his way into our hearts. Recently, he impressed everyone with his impeccable dance moves at the opening ceremony of IPL 2018.
ALSO READ: Arjun Reddy Remake: Why Is Shahid Kapoor Refraining From Confirming That He's Doing The Film?
On International Dance Day, Hrithik shared a throwback picture which was clicked in the year 1982. One look at it and we bet you will be going all the way 'aww'. Check it out here-
Hrithik Roshan Shares His Michael Jackson Memory
In the photo, he is suited up and dancing his heart out while his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan are staring at him. Hrithik captioned the picture as, " 1982. MJ's Thriller has just released. That's an inspired 8 year old me doing nonsense but to mom n dad I was Jackson that night."
On How He Learnt To Dance So Well
During the promotions of 'Bang Bang', Hrithik said in an interview, " I'm still trying to understand how? But, we're all born with certain gifts. Maybe I just look good when I dance but that's not good enough. Understanding your gifts and strengths is just not enough in life. You need to recognise them and then need to build a skill around them. So I have given hours and hours to master the things that I think are my fortes and strengths, instead of thinking of what's not good about. I focus on what's good about me," said the actor, who overcame stammering to become the star he is today."
Hrithik Rehearses Dance Moves In His Sleep
In yet another old interview, the actor had revealed, " Along with rehearsals, I learn dancing in my sleep. If I can clearly see every moment of the move in my head, then my body is able to express it."
On The Work Front
The superstar is busy working on Vikas Bahli's 'Super 30' which has him essaying the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik has completely transformed himself for the film and is going to be seen in a never seen before avatar. He will also be seen in an untitled Yash Raj Film co-starring Tiger Shroff.
Meanwhile,
Hrithik Roshan's fans from Bihar have made a video giving a tribute to the dancing legend. The 1.5 minutes fan made video is a Bihari ode to Hrithik Roshan terming him as Bihar Ke Lala. The video showcases visuals of the actor's songs and dance moves that became cult of their time. Hrithik took to Twitter saying, "Hahaha धन्यवाद ! Check out the video here-
Hahaha धन्यवाद ! https://t.co/mUoZEYzI6u
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 29, 2018
There is no millennial who can ever get over Hrithik's signature move. Be it Dhoom, Bang Bang, Krrish to name a few, his dance has always been an inspiration to many.
Watching Hrithik dance is always a treat, whether on screen or live the actor has always been hugely appreciated. The actor has 'got the moves like a Jagger' and we are sure he will always surprise his fans with more awesome and fantabulous dance numbers in coming time!
It's heartening to watch this sweet gesture by his fans!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.