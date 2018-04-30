 »   »   » Throwback: A 8 Year Old Hrithik Roshan Aping Michael Jackson's 'Thunder' Moves Is Priceless!

Hrithik Roshan Shares His Michael Jackson Memory

In the photo, he is suited up and dancing his heart out while his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan are staring at him. Hrithik captioned the picture as, " 1982. MJ's Thriller has just released. That's an inspired 8 year old me doing nonsense but to mom n dad I was Jackson that night."



On How He Learnt To Dance So Well

During the promotions of 'Bang Bang', Hrithik said in an interview, " I'm still trying to understand how? But, we're all born with certain gifts. Maybe I just look good when I dance but that's not good enough. Understanding your gifts and strengths is just not enough in life. You need to recognise them and then need to build a skill around them. So I have given hours and hours to master the things that I think are my fortes and strengths, instead of thinking of what's not good about. I focus on what's good about me," said the actor, who overcame stammering to become the star he is today."



Hrithik Rehearses Dance Moves In His Sleep

In yet another old interview, the actor had revealed, " Along with rehearsals, I learn dancing in my sleep. If I can clearly see every moment of the move in my head, then my body is able to express it."



On The Work Front

The superstar is busy working on Vikas Bahli's 'Super 30' which has him essaying the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik has completely transformed himself for the film and is going to be seen in a never seen before avatar. He will also be seen in an untitled Yash Raj Film co-starring Tiger Shroff.



Meanwhile,

Hrithik Roshan's fans from Bihar have made a video giving a tribute to the dancing legend. The 1.5 minutes fan made video is a Bihari ode to Hrithik Roshan terming him as Bihar Ke Lala. The video showcases visuals of the actor's songs and dance moves that became cult of their time. Hrithik took to Twitter saying, "Hahaha धन्यवाद ! Check out the video here-

