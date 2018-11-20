English
Thugs Of Hindostan Debacle: Many Theatres Might Shut Down; Will Aamir & Big B Give Compensation?

By
    Made on the estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, Thugs Of Hindostan has earned only Rs 145.95 crore in its second week and trade experts have already declared the film as a 'disaster'. Exhibitors have lost out on over 50% to 60% of their investments on Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer. Now, according to a Mid-Day report, the theatre owners are now asking for compensation.

    Mid-Day quoted an exhibitor as saying, "As is the practice with YRF, the studio had taken on the distribution responsibilities. The exhibitors agreed to the minimum-guarantee deal as they expected handsome profits from the big-budget film, but the tables have turned.

    So, we are planning to approach the sub-distributors (YRF) to get a refund. We hope YRF, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will help us in this situation, else there is a possibility of a few theatres having to even shut down."

    In the past, actors like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Rajinikanth have compensated distributors after their films bombed the box office. While, Shahrukh gave refunds for the failure of Jab Harry Met Sejal and Dilwale, Salman and Rajinikanth did the same for Tubelight and Lingaa, respectively!

    Bankrolled by YRF, the film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film, which also casted Katrina Kaif, Ronit Roy, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zeeshan Ayub in the pivotal roles, was released on November 8, 2018.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 17:46 [IST]
