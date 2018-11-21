 »   »   »  Thugs Of Hindostan Debacle Will NOT Give Aamir Khan Sleepless Nights! Why Trade Analysts Claim So?

Girish Johar On Aamir & TOH Failure

Bollywood Hungama quoted Girish Johar as saying, "Aamir Khan has too big a stature to be affected by one debacle. In fact, when the next Aamir Khan will be up for release, there will be even more excitement. Knowing Aamir, he has to come with a bang."

Taran Adarsh On TOH Debacle

"Brand Aamir Khan is not affected. Flops are a part of the industry. He has gone through some great phases and bad phases. He has bounced back and delivered some great numbers at the box office. So I don't think that one flop can diminish or shake a brand."

Akshaye Rathi Gives An Instance Of Salman Khan

"Look at 2007 to 2009 period. Salman Khan had back-to-back flops after which he had a Wanted and then he became the biggest superstar in the country. You can't judge actors by few failures or successes."

He Further Added..

"In fact, a couple of hits don't even make a superstar. Just because Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana had a couple of films that did well, it doesn't mean they are superstars of Salman Khan's stature.

Stardom and credibility is built over years and years of perseverance and hard work, catering to the audiences and making them fall in love with your work."