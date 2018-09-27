 »   »   »  Thugs Of Hindostan: 6 Best Things We Loved About The Trailer!

Related Articles
The much-awaited trailer of Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh is out and it looks way too impressive and delightful than we'd previously thought. The fight scenes and the larger-than-life ships draw us back to 1795, when the British East India Company invaded India in the pretext of trade and business. Things go straightforward from there on in the film, which will keep you at the edge of your seats.
Here are 6 best things we loved about the Thugs of Hindostan trailer! Have a look below...
Amitabh Bachchan's Heroic Antics
Even at the age 75, Amitabh Bachchan has pulled off such heroic moves in Thugs of Hindostan. It's his fight sequences, sword battles and fearless avatar that make the trailer look so interesting and intense.
Aamir Khan's Witty Antics
We loved the way how Aamir Khan has played the character of a man who cheats, lies and deceits just to further his agenda and is an axe who can swing both ways. His character is the highlight of the trailer, as he brings a smile on people's faces and also disgusts them all at the same time.
Memories Of Another Lagaan
The memories of British invasion from Lagaan is still fresh in everyone's mind and has been offered on a silver platter once again in Thugs of Hindostan. The evil smirk from a British officer sounds very familiar, isn't it?
Aamir Khan Going Blonde
If Aamir Khan lying, cheating and being deceitful wasn't enough, he took the cake in his blonde avatar and in the very next scene he says, "I'm English already on the inside, but just need to look a little more from the outside".
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh's entry in the trailer and the background music gives goosebumps, as she puts 3 arrows in her bow and kills 3 British officers at once. Now, that's something!
Katrina Kaif
Last but not the least, Katrina Kaif's beauty is on full display and one just can't take their eyes off of her. She has rightly taken away the limelight from everyone else with her killer looks!