 »   »   »  Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan's First Look As Firangi Will Make You More Curious About The Film!

Aamir Khan's first LOOK in Thugs of Hindostan Revealed; Check Out | FilmiBeat

The wait is finally over! After dropping character posters of Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira, British actor Lloyd Owen as the villain John Clive and Katrina Kaif as Suraiyya, the makers of Thugs Of Hindostan have finally dropped Aamir Khan's first look from the film.

The superstar as Firangi has been presented in a never-seen-before avatar and leaves you curious with his makeover. Aamir took to his Twitter page to unveil his look from the film. He posted, "और इ हैँ हम, फिरंगी मल्लाह. हम से ज्यादा नेक इन्सान इस धरती पे कहीं नहीं मिलेगा आपको. सच्चाई तो हमरा दूसरा नाम है, और भरोसा हमरा काम. दादी कसम !!!. Check out his first look here-







In the poster, we first get to see a bottle of alcohol titled 'The Old Pirate' that Aamir's character Firangi is carrying on his person. Finally, towards the last few seconds of the video, we catch a glimpse of Firangi himself. Seating on a donkey, Aamir's outlandish attire adds more to the mystery. Going by his entire look, he seems to be an extremely wily character. Strangely, he does remind us of Johnny Depp's character from the Pirates Of The Caribean franchise.



Earlier while speaking about his role in the film, Aamir shared, "Thugs of Hindostan is a big action-adventure film. There's no message in that. I am playing a character who cannot be trusted at all - [so it's the] very opposite of Dangal ... He's a very slippery character. He has no scruples at all - for money he can sell his mother out. He's like that."



Having pulled off an incredible casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan (who plays the role of the fierce warrior Khudabaksh) and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time, this film is most awaited by audiences. It also stars Katrina Kaif as the gorgeous performer Suraiyya and Fatima Sana Shaikh as the daredevil Zafira.



Meanwhile, the trailer of the fiilm will be releasing on Yash Chopra's birth anniversary i.e. on September 27, 2018.



Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to hit the big screens on 8th November.

