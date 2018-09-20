 »   »   »  Thugs Of Hindostan: British Actor Lloyd Owen Is The Cold-Hearted Villain In This Aamir-Big B Film!

Touted to be one of the biggest releases of this year, the makers of Thugs Of Hindostan are raising the curiosity around the film by dropping videos everyday which reveal the characters of the film. After Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Zafira, they have now unveiled the first look of the main antagonist in Thugs Of Hindostan.

In keeping with the innovative move to introduce the primary characters of the film through motion posters, YRF today unveiled the cruel, evil, highly manipulative and merciless villain of Thugs of Hindostan - Lord John Clive, the commander of the East India Company. Lord John Clive, played by British actor Lloyd Owen is the enemy one should never make. He is the face of the British Raj in India and a symbol of cold evil and deadly ambition. Check out the video here-







Having pulled off an incredible casting coup by bringing two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time, it is the biggest ever film produced by Bollywood. With a casting that also comprises Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thugs of Hindostan is set to treat audiences with an exciting, visually stunning cinematic experience on the big screen.



Speculations were rife that Thugs Of Hindostan is inspired by Pirates Of The Caribbean. However, Aamir had clarified, "The film is not inspired from any other film. It is an action adventure film but the story is not similar. There are some hundreds of action adventure films. There is Pirates of Caribbean, there is Indiana Jones and many others. All these are action adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character."



The action-adventure is slated to hit the big screens on 8th November, 2018.

