 »   »   »  Thugs Of Hindostan: Fatima Sana Shaikh's First Look As Warrior Thug Zafira Will Leave You Spellbound

With the release date of the trailer of one of the most awaited films of 2018, 'Thugs Of Hindostan' inching closer, the makers have been springing in surprises one after the other in the form of character posters. Yesterday, they released Amitabh Bachchan's first look as Khudabaksh from the film. Of course, people couldn't stop raving about Big B's impressive transformation in the film.

This morning, the makers of Thugs Of Hindostan released the second character poster of the film. They unveiled Fatima Sana Shaikh's look from the movie. The 'Dangal' girl plays the role of a fiery and stunning girl named Zafira. She is an extremely talented fighter and specialises in combat by bow and arrow. Zafira has perfect accuracy and she doesn't miss a target, ever. Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira brings vigour and freshness to Thugs of Hindostan.



Earlier while speaking about her working experience on this film, Fatima had said, "It was really an amazing experience. Because one, it's a very different kind of a film from 'Dangal'. 'Dangal' was a very realistic film. While, this (Thugs of Hindostan) is a period drama. Everything is over the top. Sets are huge, people are also dressed up. So, it's very interesting and completely different from what I have done before. We have been shooting since a long time and I'm learning a lot. I'm learning new things. For me, it has been a great learning experience."



Further talking about her co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, she had added, "It's a privilege) to be working with Amitabh Bachchan Sir, who's a legend. I have scenes with him and I am really in awe of him. You know when you have grown up watching these people and they are your idols. He's a sweetheart! He is so lovely to work. He's really warm. So, I'm very happy. And Katrina (Kaif) aswell. She is extremely sweet and loving. So, I had only positive experience working on this project."



Fatima will be seen performing a lot of high-octane action sequences in the film. The actress was quoted as saying by a leading daily, "It's a completely different kind of action. It's not like 'Dangal'. That was a proper sport. This, however, is completely different. There's sword-fighting, archery. It's very interesting that everytime I do a film, it demands a certain thing from me. So, that way I am getting to learn new things."



"For this film, I learnt archery and sword-fighting.There's a lot of jumping. It's basically a very different kind of action. It challenges me and I feel I'm getting older. But, it's a process. A very interesting learning process! So, I am enjoying every moment."



Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan boosts of a stellar ensemble cast which includes names like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The action-adventure is set to hit the big screens on 8th November, 2018.

