 »   »   »  Thugs Of Hindostan Poster: Aamir, Amitabh, Katrina & Fatima Are Here To Thug You This Diwali!

With the release date of the trailer launch of one of the most awaited films of 2018 inching closer, there's a lot of curiosity building around the film. Since the last few days, the makers have been dropping character posters to unveil the actors' first look from the film.

They first dropped Amitabh Bachchan's look as fierce warrior Khudabaksh which was followed by Fatima Sana Shaikh's first look as the daredevil Zafira. The makers then revealed that British actor Lloyd Owen will play the role of the main antagonist named John Clive. Katrina Kaif's look as the gorgeous performer Surraiyya was revealed next. Least but not the least, yesterday they revealed Aamir Khan's look as Firangi from the action-adventure.

Meanwhile, the makers just unveiled the official poster featuring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aamir shared the poster on his Twitter handle and wrote, "To see myself on a poster with Mr.Bachchan is a dream come true for me. I still cant believe it."

Thugs Of Hindostan is touted to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2018 because we will get to see two of the biggest acting talents sharing screen space for the first time- Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

With biggest jaw-dropping action sequences seen on screen to date and an epic war on the seas, the film is set to light up this Diwali. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to release on 8th November. Meanwhile, the film's official trailer will be unveiled on 27th September.