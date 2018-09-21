English
Thugs of Hindostan Unveils New Poster Of Katrina Kaif As Suraiyya! View Here

By
    Thugs Of Hindostan unveils its new motion poster and shows Katrina Kaif as Suraiyya. The poster takes the audiences to the ambiance of a music theatre with colourful golden lights and shimmers. The backdrop looks rich and is filled with lamps, lights, candles, luxurious seats, state-of-the-art walls and marble flooring. To match it all, Katrina Kaif looks stunning in her Suraiyya avatar and is seen welcoming the viewers wearing a shimmery lehenga choli combination.

    Watch the motion poster unveiling Katrina Kaif's look as Suraiyya below!


    Amazing, right? The film-makers are releasing the motion posters every 2 days and the excitement is building up about the movie. At first, they released Fatima Sana Sheikh's character as Zafira and then Amitabh Bachchan's poster as Khudabaksh and the villainous character - John Clive - were released.

    The trailer is expected to be released on September 27, 2018, on Yash Raj's birth anniversary, as producer Aditya Chopra wants to commemorate his father and dedicate the trailer to his name. All eyes are set on September 27 as the trailer would be larger than life.

    Thugs Of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 7, 2018.


