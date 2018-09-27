 »   »   »  Thugs Of Hindostan Trailer Review: Fans Were Expecting More From Aamir Khan & Amitabh Bachchan

A.K.‏ @AKwritesz

"#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer The only good thing about this film is it's production value .Otherwise neither Aamir nor Mr. Bachchan leaving any impact . I thought something great is coming out of Confessions of Thug novel but disappointed ." [sic]



Rajul Ratna Chourasia‏ @RajulRatna

"OMG ! This is incredible @SrBachchan . This energy in the age of 75, unbelievable stuff. Magnificent acting performance by @fattysanashaikh #KatrinaKaif #amirkhan #AmitabhBachchan. Can't wait for #ThugsOfHindostan . Love the #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer" [sic]



Manimugdha Sharma‏ @quizzicalguy

"Mighty disappointed with the #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer. I thought it would deal with Thugee. Looks like it's a patriotic, dumbed down version of Pirates of The Caribbean. Thugs were not pirates! Same old English as baddies plot. And all those dialogues on azaadi? Pathetic!" [sic]



Zaalima‏ @nadaanparindey_

"#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer Overdramatic and mediocre Its all abt khudabaksh & firangi, looks like female leads are only for flower pot roles. Amir looks so tanda specially infront of BigB, no one can beat his charm & screen presence." [sic]











Sand-d Singh‏ @Sand_In_Deed

"At least should have put in a little more effort to make Aamir Khan's character fun, Jack Sparrow as an adapted character has insaaaane potential. #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer." [sic]



Primal Alpha and 8765 Others‏ @primal_alpha

"Movie wl be Superhit. Trailer is impressive with good production value. Aamir Journey from Kamina to DeshBhakt will be emotional. Kudos to Big B. But why so shit CGI? We are living in post Baahubali World. This scene of ships is such a bad CGI. Cartoonish #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer " [sic]











Pallav Gogoi‏ @pallav_

"#Amir trying to do #JohnnyDepp in his latest movie #ThugsofHindostan. The logo looks like an inspiration from #GOT. The story is Indian, however, everything else looks like a copy of #PiratesofCaribbean Too early to give an opinion. #ThugsofHindostanTrailer lacks originality." [sic]



SagarShirley‏ @sagar0fficial

"@SrBachchan Sir, you are amazing At this age, the stunts you are doing. #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer that is wonderful really you are the real #PawerHouse @aamir_khan ur looking is to funny nd intresting. Nd of course the ladies @fattysanashaikh #KatrinaKaif." [sic]



RP Raakeysh‏ @RP_Raakeysh

"#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer Again i'm saying brilliant job by VIJAY KRISHNA ACHARYA who exact did the same whatever we already watched in POC and proud to be a superstar like AAMIR in india who can do a film for a big banner without any script and only for money like DHOOM3 & TOH." [sic]



Sakshi‏ @Viratcoverdriv

"Amitabh bachchan the BAAP of all actors #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer." [Sic]



