 »   »   »  Thugs Of Hindostan Trailer: This Aamir Khan Film Is A Blockbuster Right From The First Frame!

Thugs Of Hindostan Trailer Reaction: Aamir Khan | Amitabh | Katrina Kaif | Fatima | FilmiBeat

The wait is finally over! On the 86th birth anniversary of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, the makers of Thugs Of Hindostan have finally released the trailer of one of the biggest films of 2018. This mega-action film has achieved a casting coup in the history of Bollywood by bringing together two of the biggest icons of Hindi cinema- Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time.

The film is set in 1795 where the British East India company who come to India under the pretext of trade is in full power. Amitabh Bachchan plays Khudabaksh aka Azad who along with Fatima Sana Shaikh's Zafira pick up weapons to fight against the British Raj. The British bring in Firangi Malhar (Aamir Khan) to catch Azad and his clan of warriors. What follows next is action, drama and adventure which keeps you hooked.



Earlier while speaking about his role, Aamir had said, "Thugs of Hindostan is a big action-adventure film. There's no message in that. I am playing a character who cannot be trusted at all - [so it's the] very opposite of Dangal ... He's a very slippery character. He has no scruples at all - for money he can sell his mother out. He's like that."



Speaking about his working experience with Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar added, "It is an exciting script and above all, it is the first opportunity that I got to work with Mr Bachchan. I have always been a huge fan. It is really a great moment for me that I am finally getting to share the screen space with him."



Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan boosts of a stellar ensemble cast which includes Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 8th November.

