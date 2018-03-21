 »   »   » Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 Upgrades Action Sequences To A Whole New Level!

Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi set a benchmark for action films with its high octane action sequences back in 2015. The filmmaker along with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is now all set to surpass its own level with the second instalment 'Baaghi 2'. The film will showcase power-packed stunts and high octane sequences of all forms providing a variety of powerful sequences for action lovers. The varied action sequences will prove to be a treat to the audience.

The trailer of 'Baaghi 2' showcased Prateik Babbar in different shades of grey. It is a lesser known fact that the actor has also performed action sequences in the film. The high-octane chase sequence in Goa between Tiger and Prateik shows them shoot past the streets of Panjim, Dona Paula and Candolim. The actors were made to zip past the streets at nearly 60 miles per hour.



The most terrifying action scene in the film looks is the helicopter sequence, where two choppers fly close to each other. The scene was shot in the jungles of Krabi Island in Thailand. It was a highly risky sequence which required a lot of hard work and perfection.



Tiger Shroff will be performing the action with machine guns for the very first time in addition to engaging in hand-to-hand combat. The action flick includes a chase sequence, an indoor hand to hand combat sequence and also an outdoor mega action sequence. The action scenes will not only include hand-to-hand sequences but also all kinds of explosives and weapons.



Taking the action a notch higher with its second instalment Baaghi 2 will enhance the action for the audience showcasing Tiger Shroff in a more muscular avatar than the prequel. The trailer has geared up the audience for the daunting experience of the deadly action sequences.



There has been immense excitement amongst the fans to witness the powerhouse of action perform kickass stunts yet again. The trailer has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Tiger Shroff who carved a place for himself as the action hero with Baaghi is being hailed for his action avatar in Baaghi 2.



Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like 'Heropanti' and 'Baaghi'. The sequel would bring to celluloid the pair of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. There has been huge excitement to witness the chemistry of the sizzling couple on screen.



Sajid Nadiadwala has managed to bring to screen one of the most anticipated pairs of Bollywood. The film also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Pratiek Babbar in pivotal roles. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on Mar 30, 2018.



