 »   »   » It's Happening! Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 In The Pipeline Even Before The Release Of Baaghi 2

It's happening, folks! After the phenomenal success of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi, Sajid Nadiadwala announced his upcoming film Baaghi 2 and the trailer will be out in a few days from now. Even before Baaghi 2's trailer is released, the film-makers have announced that Baaghi 3 is also in the pipeline. That's awesome, right?

Nadiadwala Grandson took to Twitter to announce Baaghi 3 by saying, "Drumrolls. Our excitement level has just tripled! We are thrilled to share the 3rd instalment of #SajidNadiadwala's Baaghi franchise starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas #Baaghi3 @WardaNadiadwala."



While Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles, we wonder who would be the leading lady in Baaghi 3! Could it be Disha Patani herself or would they bring back Shraddha Kapoor or a fresh face? For that, we'll have to wait and watch!



Also, Baaghi 2 trailer will be out on February 21, 2018 and the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2018. We're sure the Baaghi 2 will end up being a superhit at the box office just like its prequel. Stay tuned to Filmibeat for more updates on the Baaghi franchise, peeps!



