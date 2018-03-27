 »   »   » Tiger Shroff BRUTALLY Denies Dating Disha Patani & Rather Gave A Surprising Reply About Their Affair

Tiger On Disha

Speaking about his equation with Disha, he said, "We always go around...all the time. Going around doesn't mean we're dating. You do go around with friends, right? I go around with my guy friends also, which no one cares about."



Tiger Trusts Disha Implicitly

"Besides, have Disha and I ever indulged in PDA or anything. Today, I can say that she is one of those few people who I can trust implicitly and is very open, straightforward and honest."



Disha's An Exception

"I don't have too many friends and I don't open up easily with people, but she's an exception. And all this curiosity around whether our relationship is true or not is good for our film. People are eager to see our chemistry."



Tiger On Doing Only Action-oriented Films

"I'm blessed to have an identity so early on in my career. Action is the reason I have found acceptance from people. Children, in particular, like the fact that I do stunts.



Many parents have told me that their children want to take up martial arts like me. That being the case, why should I change anything?"







Tiger On Performing Risky Stunts

"If I think about what could go wrong before I perform an action sequence, it's bound to go wrong. Or, I will end up not giving it my 100 per cent, and I don't want to do that. As an actor, it's a personal high for me to give every scene my everything, so that the audience gets the worth for their money."



Tiger Does Want To Raise The Bar With His Each Film

"It's my duty to entertain them thoroughly, I have expectations to live up to. Why would anyone pay to watch my movies if I don't give them what they want?



That also means that I have to raise the bar with each film, so that they keep coming back," said Tiger.





