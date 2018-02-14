 »   »   » Tiger Shroff Isn't A Very Big Fan Of Valentine's Day & We Know Why!

Tiger Shroff is one of the most loved bachelors of B-town. Recently, while unveiling his new active lifestyle brand Prowl, Tiger was asked about his Valentine's Day plans and here's what he said.

He said he has never celebrated this day. "I have never celebrated the day. I am very shy in real life and everyone knows that. I am currently married to my work and in love with it, so I won't be celebrating it this year either."

Rumours are rife that Tiger is quite serious about Disha Patani and despite being a shy guy, his alleged relationship with Disha is going quite strong! Recently, the duo was spotted in Sri Lanka, celebrating 'New Year' together.

On the work front, Tiger & Disha are coming together for Baaghi 2 and fans are quite excited to see them together in a full fledged film. In Baaghi, Tiger shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor and it was a hit at the box-office.

On a related note, Tiger has recently quashed the rumours about his involvement in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 and said he's not a part of the film!

"I don't know how these rumours got around, but I am not involved in the film at all. I do wish the makers and my idol (the film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan) all the very best for the film."

Super 30 is a biopic on mathematics wizard Anand Kumar. If not in Super 30, Tiger will still co-star with Hrithik Roshan in a yet untitled movie backed by Yash Raj Films.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,