 »   »   » Tiger Shroff On Baaghi 2 Release: I Am Nervous & Scared!

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2018 and Tiger revealed that he's scared and nervous about Baaghi 2, as his previous films A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael ended up being flops at the box office. He opened up about his emotions by saying, "I am really scared because I haven't come off from a hit. My last hit was a prequel to this (Baaghi)."
He further commented, "That being said I really need this one to work, to take me where I want to be, and we have worked really hard and are very confident in our product. That is why makers have announced the third part, just to show confidence in their product." The shoot of Baaghi 3 will begin after the release of Baaghi 2 and the film might hit the theatres sometime in 2019.
Tiger Shroff On Failure!
"I can't deal with failure. The only way I can bounce back is getting on to my next project. I get consumed by that and I forget about the past."
There's Always A Next Try!
"I get into introspection, my mind starts to play a blame game. Then I realise that is very childish of me and then I snap out of it. I think about making everything right the next time."
Baaghi 3 In The Pipeline
It came as a surprise to everyone when film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala announced Baaghi 3 even before the release of Baaghi 2. That was something new!
The Baaghi Franchise
If Baaghi 2 ends up being a hit just like its prequel Baaghi, then we have a new franchise that'll stay put in Bollywood as there are very few action-packed films lately.
Promotions At Full Swing
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are leaving no stone unturned for Baaghi 2 and are promoting the film in full swing by attending several TV shows, radio events, malls and many more.
A New Chemistry To Watch Out For
We've only seen Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani off screen and for the first time, we'll get to see the duo on the silver screen and this is a new jodi to watch out for!
Being Nervous Is Normal
Well, being nervous during a films release is normal and we're sure Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will deliver a super hit with Baaghi 2 come March 30, 2018