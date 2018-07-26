 »   »   »  Tiger Shroff Or His Lookalike? The Internet Is Confused Just Like Us With These Photos!

Related Articles
Remember the time when the internet couldn't keep calm after they chanced upon Priyanka Chopra's lookalike in Navpreet Banga? A few days back, Games of Thrones star Peter Dinklage's look-alike broke the internet after he was spotted on the sets of Salman Khan's Bharat. And now, it's Tiger Shroff's turn to get stunned.
Assam actor-model David Saharia is breaking the internet as Tiger's doppelganger with one picture at a time. Don't believe us? Then, you have got to check out these pictures for yourselves-
Same-To-Same
From looks to hairdo to his body, David resembles exactly like Tiger Shroff from his 'Baaghi' days. You just can't miss the striking resemblance here!
David Hails From Assam & Is An Aspiring Actor
A Hindustan Times report quoted him as saying, "Currently I am working in Assamese film industry, so that I can make my own name and people would know exactly who I am."
David On Being Called Tiger Shroff's Doppelganger
Speaking to IB Times, David said, "Initially, it was really exciting because everyone was appreciating me for my looks and I felt really good. Even now I feel good but they just know me by his name not mine. I feel bad about it sometimes, but it's okay. I take it as a positive thing."
Just Look At Him!
We are sure that some of you must already confused as Tiger Shroff. David has sent the internet to tizzy with people pointing out the similarity between him and the 'Student Of The Year 2' actor.
We wonder how Tiger himself would react to these pictures! What do you folks think would be his reaction?