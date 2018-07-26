 »   »   »  Tiger Shroff Or His Lookalike? The Internet Is Confused Just Like Us With These Photos!

Same-To-Same

From looks to hairdo to his body, David resembles exactly like Tiger Shroff from his 'Baaghi' days. You just can't miss the striking resemblance here!

David Hails From Assam & Is An Aspiring Actor

A Hindustan Times report quoted him as saying, "Currently I am working in Assamese film industry, so that I can make my own name and people would know exactly who I am."

David On Being Called Tiger Shroff's Doppelganger

Speaking to IB Times, David said, "Initially, it was really exciting because everyone was appreciating me for my looks and I felt really good. Even now I feel good but they just know me by his name not mine. I feel bad about it sometimes, but it's okay. I take it as a positive thing."

Just Look At Him!

We are sure that some of you must already confused as Tiger Shroff. David has sent the internet to tizzy with people pointing out the similarity between him and the 'Student Of The Year 2' actor.