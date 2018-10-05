 »   »   »  Bikini Alert: Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Goes On An Exotic Holiday

Related Articles
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's Instagram handle is filled with holiday pictures, as she's travelling across the globe to exotic destinations along with her friends. The images are way too hot to handle and are all over the internet. She's mostly a beach girl and has zeroed in on holiday destinations that have the sun, the sand and the beach! Looking at her pictures, we can say that she's surely enjoying every single minute of her holiday. Check out the pictures below!
Just Woah!
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff poses for a picture along with her friend in a bikini and the number of Instagram likes and comments has hit the roof already. The picture looks so wild and hot, right?
Soaking In The Sun
Nothing in this world is more relaxing than chilling by the beach with friends and soaking in the sun, isn't it? The feeling is simply amazing and beyond words, folks! The best ever.
So Exotic!
We're confused as to which one to look at here first. Krishna Shroff in a black bikini or the breathtaking crystal clear beach! Phew, the choice is hard. However, both of it are just stunning!
Chilling By The Pool
If chilling by the beach wasn't enough for Krishna Shroff, she then straight away head to the hotel's pool and chilled there for a while under the sun too. Sweet dreams are really made of these!
Phi Phi Islands
Krishna Shroff was holidaying in Phi Phi Islands, Thailand, along with her friends and it is surprising to see the boat having a pirate flag post. Nonetheless, it's an excellent picture and Krishna looks jaw-droppingly hot.
The Sunshine Girl
Krishna Shroff is a sunshine girl and looking at her pics, we can say she surely motivates everyone else to just pack their bags and go on an epic holiday with friends.
Total Holiday Goals
So what are you waiting for, guys? If these pictures don't make you feel like going on a holiday, we wonder what else will? Krishna Shroff sure is giving holiday goals to one and all.