English
 »   »   »  Bikini Alert: Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Goes On An Exotic Holiday

Bikini Alert: Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Goes On An Exotic Holiday

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's Instagram handle is filled with holiday pictures, as she's travelling across the globe to exotic destinations along with her friends. The images are way too hot to handle and are all over the internet. She's mostly a beach girl and has zeroed in on holiday destinations that have the sun, the sand and the beach! Looking at her pictures, we can say that she's surely enjoying every single minute of her holiday. Check out the pictures below!

    Just Woah!

    Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff poses for a picture along with her friend in a bikini and the number of Instagram likes and comments has hit the roof already. The picture looks so wild and hot, right?

    Soaking In The Sun

    Nothing in this world is more relaxing than chilling by the beach with friends and soaking in the sun, isn't it? The feeling is simply amazing and beyond words, folks! The best ever.

    So Exotic!

    We're confused as to which one to look at here first. Krishna Shroff in a black bikini or the breathtaking crystal clear beach! Phew, the choice is hard. However, both of it are just stunning!

    Chilling By The Pool

    If chilling by the beach wasn't enough for Krishna Shroff, she then straight away head to the hotel's pool and chilled there for a while under the sun too. Sweet dreams are really made of these!

    Phi Phi Islands

    Krishna Shroff was holidaying in Phi Phi Islands, Thailand, along with her friends and it is surprising to see the boat having a pirate flag post. Nonetheless, it's an excellent picture and Krishna looks jaw-droppingly hot.

    The Sunshine Girl

    Krishna Shroff is a sunshine girl and looking at her pics, we can say she surely motivates everyone else to just pack their bags and go on an epic holiday with friends.

    Total Holiday Goals

    So what are you waiting for, guys? If these pictures don't make you feel like going on a holiday, we wonder what else will? Krishna Shroff sure is giving holiday goals to one and all.

    Read more about: tiger shroff
    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue