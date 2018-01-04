 »   »   » OVER CONFIDENCE? Tiger Shroff To Lock Horns With Ranbir Kapoor & We Really Think It’s A BAD Idea

The release date of the Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, has been locked to March 30, 2018 and the film will be clashing with one of the much awaited movies of 2018, the Dutt biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

While Baaghi was an instant hit, we really think Tiger & the team made a bad decision by releasing the Baaghi 2 on the same date with Ranbir Kapoor's Dutt biopic. Wondering why? Here's why we think so..

Let’s Compare The Buzz Of The Film Ever since the first leaked picture of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of the Dutt biopic landed on social media, movie-goers can't stop talking about Ranbir and the film. On the other side, Tiger's official poster of Baaghi 2 couldn't create half the buzz when compared to the Dutt biopic. Star Cast Needless to say that the star cast of Dutt biopic is way more interesting than Baaghi as it casts celebs including Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal. On the other side, Baaghi 2 will cast Tiger Shroff, Prateik Babbar and Disha Patani in the lead role. Storyline While Baaghi 2 will be an out and out action drama flick, people are curious to know the life of Sanjay Dutt - his highs & lows as well as his affairs and everything that Mr Rajkumar Hirani will offer! Hirani VS Ahmed Khan While the first film of the franchise, Baaghi, was directed by Sabbir Khan, choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan has been roped in to direct the second installment.

On the other side, the Dutt biopic is directed by ace-filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani, who is quite popular for his brilliant direction!

