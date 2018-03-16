 »   »   » Here's How Tiger Shroff Transformed Himself For Baaghi 2! Read Details

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 look created waves ever since the first look of the film released. The audience loved the actor's new avatar and in no time fans across the nation were seen sporting the short haircut of the actor. The journey to achieve the look, however, has been very painful for the Baaghi actor. It's a known fact that Tiger Shroff loves his hair and since teenage, he had preserved his long tresses. However, because of producer Sajid Nadiadwala Tiger Shroff shed his hair.

Also Read: Sridevi Gone, But Conspiracy Theories On! Several Unanswered Questions On Her Death Do The Rounds



Director Ahmed Khan had revealed at the trailer launch that he was handed the responsibility of conveying the news to Tiger Shroff. It took a period of weeks to get the final look as an inch of his hair were cut at every session. Tiger Shroff was seen teary-eyed in the video showcasing the transformation of the actor. The actor said, "I'm very thankful to Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan, both my mentors, to sort of convinced me (to get the haircut)."



The actor admitted he was scared as he doesn't like cutting his hair. Director Ahmed Khan revealed why Tiger Shroff was speechless, he said, "You can see Tiger is scared that's why he isn't saying anything. And this is the first time Tiggy we are going so short". Tiger further added, "I was really nervous and was really against the idea but I'm no one to argue against those two, they are my boss."



Also Read: Classic & Rare Pictures Of Sridevi Like You've Never Seen Before!



Director Ahmed Khan accompanied the actor for every session of the haircut. Co-star Disha Patani is also seen cheering Tiger Shroff and supporting him. Talking about the experience Tiger Shroff said, "I was really going through hell around that time, but they were really nice, they cut it really slowly and sort of took it step by step so it was not too much of a drastic step."



The actor thanked his stylists for the amazing look and expresses his privilege to be blessed with a wonderful team. Tiger said, "I've been blessed with such a strong team, I had to just surrender myself. I'm glad it didn't backfire and it was accepted so graciously by the public when the first look had come out."



Also Read: Sridevi's Unseen Glamorous Pictures From The 80s & 90s! Throwback Tribute



There has been immense excitement amongst the fans to witness the powerhouse of action perform kick-ass stunts yet again. The trailer has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Tiger Shroff is being lauded for his deadly action avatar creating anticipation for the film.



The second instalment will enhance the action for the audience showcasing Tiger Shroff in a more muscular avatar than the prequel. Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like 'Heropanti' and 'Baaghi'.



Also Read: Lisa Haydon's Latest Bikini Pictures Will Set The Temperatures Soaring!



'Baaghi 2' would bring to celluloid the pair of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. There has been huge excitement to witness the chemistry of the sizzling couple on screen. Sajid Nadiadwala has managed to bring to screen one of the most anticipated pairs of Bollywood. The film also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Pratiek Babbar in pivotal roles.



Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.



Also Read: Omerta: Who Exactly Is Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, The Terrorist Played By Rajkummar Rao?