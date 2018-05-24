 »   »   » TIT FOR TAT! Deepika Padukone Takes Revenge From Her Sister Anisha In Public With This Picture

Related Articles
- Did Deepika Padukone Offend Priyanka Chopra & Her Fans? Gets Bashed Mercilessly For Being 'Jealous'
- Deepika Padukone REVEALS What She Loves The Most About Ranveer Singh & It's Super Cute!
- Kareena Kapoor NOT INTERESTED In Working With Shahrukh Khan? Good Prospects For Aishwarya & Deepika
- STRANGE! What's Keeping Deepika Padukone Away From Signing Multiple Films Post Padmaavat?
- Are You Listening Ranveer Singh? Dwayne Bravo Can't Get Deepika Padukone Out Of His Head!
- Cannes 2018: Unlike Aishwarya Rai & Deepika, Sonam Kapoor FAILS To Grab Eyeballs On Red Carpet
- Anushka Sharma Ends Cold War With Deepika Padukone? Praises Her Cannes Look Leaving Fans Surprised
- Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone Charms In Frilly Pink, Kangana Ranaut Is Glam In Embroidered Catsuit!
- Cannes: Deepika Padukone Knows How To Get The Cape Game Bang On, See It For Yourself!
- CANNES 2018: Deepika Padukone & Kangana Ranaut LOCK HORNS At The Red Carpet Looking All FIERY [PICS]
- Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone SLAYS It Like A Boss! View Pictures
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Ranveer Singh Was Missing Deepika Padukone Badly At Sonam Kapoor's Reception!
Admit it or not, but those with siblings will definitely agree that there comes a time when the other one never fails to pull your leg in public. Something similar recently happened with Deepika Padukone! The Padukone sisters were competing to prove who is the biggest bully out of the two.
ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives It Back To Haters Who Think She Is All About Only Looks!
It all began when Deepika's sister Anisha posted a hilarious meme and tagged Deepika in it to let the world know that the 'Padmaavat' actress is as innocent as she looks. What happened next will leave you completely in splits-
Cute Banter
Anisha Padukone sent pictures of a chihuahua in angry and sweet mode to Deepika. The angry dog's picture had a caption, "My sister at home. On the other hand, "My sister in public,"read the sweet dog's picture.
Deepika's Hilarious Payback
Reacting to the funny meme, Deepika posted an embarrassing photo of Anishka nd captioned it saying, "When your mother tells you to finish everything that's in your plate!!!(& that's for bullying me in public @anishapadukone). Hahahaa...this is a good one!
Remember This?
Recently when Deepika and Anisha had appeared together on Neha Dhupia's chat show 'Vogue BFF' when the latter had introduced Deepika by saying, "Here's presenting the most annoying and irritating sibling in the world - Deepika Padukone."
These Two Are Super Adorable!
Anisha had further revealed,"You have to imagine this visual of mine. It's about seven in the morning and we are just about waking up. I am still tossing and turning. She gets up and her pyjamas completely fall down. And instead of picking them up she turns to me to see whether I am awake. And the minute she looks at me she picks them up and goes running to the loo. This was two months ago. I was like for all the grace and poise, this is what people need to see."
This Isn't The First Time
Earlier, Deepika had showed us that she's just like every other elder sister by wishing Anisha on her birthday in the most hilarious way by writing, "Go smallie. It's your birthday. We gon' party like it's yo birthday (oh sorry! I meant ) @anishapadukone".
Well, the Padukone sisters are giving us some sibling goals right away!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.