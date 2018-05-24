 »   »   » TIT FOR TAT! Deepika Padukone Takes Revenge From Her Sister Anisha In Public With This Picture

Cute Banter

Anisha Padukone sent pictures of a chihuahua in angry and sweet mode to Deepika. The angry dog's picture had a caption, "My sister at home. On the other hand, "My sister in public,"read the sweet dog's picture.

Deepika's Hilarious Payback

Reacting to the funny meme, Deepika posted an embarrassing photo of Anishka nd captioned it saying, "When your mother tells you to finish everything that's in your plate!!!(& that's for bullying me in public @anishapadukone). Hahahaa...this is a good one!

Remember This?

Recently when Deepika and Anisha had appeared together on Neha Dhupia's chat show 'Vogue BFF' when the latter had introduced Deepika by saying, "Here's presenting the most annoying and irritating sibling in the world - Deepika Padukone."

These Two Are Super Adorable!

Anisha had further revealed,"You have to imagine this visual of mine. It's about seven in the morning and we are just about waking up. I am still tossing and turning. She gets up and her pyjamas completely fall down. And instead of picking them up she turns to me to see whether I am awake. And the minute she looks at me she picks them up and goes running to the loo. This was two months ago. I was like for all the grace and poise, this is what people need to see."

This Isn't The First Time

Earlier, Deepika had showed us that she's just like every other elder sister by wishing Anisha on her birthday in the most hilarious way by writing, "Go smallie. It's your birthday. We gon' party like it's yo birthday (oh sorry! I meant ) @anishapadukone".