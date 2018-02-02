 »   »   » Deepika's Shocking Confession! To Make Padmaavat Release, I Would Have Given My Life If I Had To

Did She Feel Depressed?

No, I don't think. I would have given my life to if I had to to make this film release because that is my right as a citizen of this country it is the right of everyone to ensure that when you create something, people have the opportunity to view and to see and to enjoy and to experience.

I Was Very Very Certain

So, if this film took me down that path where I would have to go to extreme way to whatever it took to make this film release, I would have done that.But no, I didn't lose faith in that sense. I was very very certain that it would release. Yes, I can say that I wasn't sure when it was going to happen, but I was very very sure that it would happen at some point.

Padmaavat 2

Meanwhile, in another interview with India Today's Rahul Kanwal, she said she would like to be a part of Padmaavat 2 if it ever gets made. She said, "It's important to make and create and express." When asked about the threats she said, ''You can take my feet. I like my nose."

When Asked About Getting More Fee Than Her Co-stars

"I think I deserve it. It's not about deserving more than somebody else, it's about deserving what I think is right about myself.''

She Added

"Padmavati wouldn't have been possible if I hadn't been through the Leela experience or Mastani experience. All of those experiences have enabled me to do what I have done in this film."

Sanjay Is Planning To Make More Films With Deepika

In a recent interview to a daily, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "Deepika is so fabulous; she is such a jaan. I just love her. All her hard work and brilliance that she brings to the set is effortless. She does her preparation but there is none of the ‘I am prepared for a role' heaviness around her. It is done with so much silence.''

I Am Not Done With Her Yet

It's such a pleasure to work with someone who does what she is doing at that moment with absolute honesty. She's an actor who feels so honestly and simply, but her performances are detailed and nuanced. I'm not done with her yet.