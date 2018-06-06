 »   »   »  'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' To Release In China On June 8

Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is all set to release in China this Friday. Retitled as Toilet Hero in Mandarin for Chinese audiences, Reliance Entertainment will release the film in the neighbouring country, according to a press release.

The film, based on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, is produced through Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks' collaborative banner, Plan C Studios withNeeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia.



"Toilet Hero" will release in over 4,300 screens across China, which has turned out to be a potential market for Indian films after the blockbuster success of "Dangal" and "Hindi Medium", among others.



Akshay says, "I am delighted our film is continuing to break new grounds. Our issues and cultures bear a lot of similarity and I hope 'Toilet Hero' gets the same appreciation and love in China."



Neeraj adds, "I am very excited about 'Toilet Hero' releasing in China, and hope that it entertains and is received well by the domestic audiences in China."



Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said his team expects the film "to strike an emotional chord" with audiences there, just as it did with the home audience.

Tang Media Partners, a Reliance Entertainment affiliate, are the licensee of the distribution rights in China. The film will be released by Lianrui Picture, executive distributor, with China Film Group.



In India, the film "Toilet Ek Prem Katha" was presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment, and produced by Cape of Good Films, Friday Filmworks and Abundantia Entertainment.



The Shree Narayan Singh-directed film marks Reliance Entertainment's return to the Chinese market after its first release, "3 Idiots".