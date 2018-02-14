 »   »   » TOO CUTE! Shraddha Kapoor's First Look From Batti Gul Meter Chalu Will Steal Away Your Hearts [PICS]

Make Your Morning Good With Shraddha's Infectious Smile

The actress is seen wearing a cute monkey cap and is all smiles! Time to fall in love with her all over again.



Shraddha's Tweet

Before kick-starting the shoot, the chirpy actress had posted on Twitter, " Day 1 on ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu' excited to start this new journey! See you on set Shahid Kapoor! Wish me luck guys!"



Meet Lalita Nautiyal Aka Nauti

Earlier while speaking about her role, producer Prerna Arora had revealed, "She's a bubbly girl and quite notorious in the first half of the film. Post interval, her character undergoes a transformation and with her behaviour, her look will also change." She plays a small-town girl with a mind of her own.



Shooting Diaries

Meanwhile we also came across pictures of Shraddha shooting for the film where she is seen clad in a simple kurta and jeans.



Batti Gul Meter Chalu Marks The Return Of Shahid Kapoor As A Chocolate Boy

Shahid plays a young local boy from Uttarakhand who is a diehard romantic.The costume designer duo has been working with artisans in villages of the North Indian state and sourcing fabrics locally to ensure authenticity. The actor will be wearing lots of bright sweaters and jackets since the story unfolds in winter.



Yami Gautam Is Also A Part Of The Film

The actress essays the role of a lawyer like Shahid's character. She was earlier quoted as saying, "There aren't many references on screen for my character, but honestly that makes the prep even more exciting. I am working on my dialect and my language, and what better source than Hindi literature. I am also looking forward to my prep with Shree and the cast as the best comes out when the entire team collaborates."









