 »   »   » TOO POSSESSIVE? Kareena Kapoor Khan CRIES Every Time Saif Leaves; Even If It's For A Shoot!

It's All Because Of Love

When asked about how has her relationship with Saif has evolved over these many years, the actress told Pinkvilla, "I cry every time Saif Ali Khan leaves; even if it's for a shoot." The actress said that she cries and misses him whenever he is out."

Sorry Saif, Taimur's The Winner Here!

Kareena who recently turned the show-stopper for Anamika Khanna at the Lakme Fashion Week was asked who she adores in terms of style. Pat came the reply, " I only adore my son. No one else."

She Wants Taimur To Have A Normal Childhood

The actress was quoted as saying to PTI, " I just don't want him to be looked upon as a star-kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he."

Saif On Kareena Balancing Work & Motherhood

He had said in an earlier interview, " I love that she's such a committed, concerned mother. She's always been a very loving person, but having Taimur has just brought a different love and warmth to her. When she carries Taimur, he looks so much like her; he's an extension of her."

Kareena Feels Saif Is Jealous Of Her

Bebo says that Saif is probably jealous of her as she gets to enjoy the limelight as a showstopper. "His only question was 'how come I'm not the brand ambassador of Lakme'. I think he's just jealous. Next season, we both husband and wife will walk the ramp together at the grand finale," she was quoted as saying to a news agency.

Kareena On Taimur

Bebo was earlier quoted as saying to a leading daily, " Saif is quite English in his approach (of raising kids). I'm quite the Punjabi-I'm always cuddling my son, "Saif has to tell me off for squeezing him till he can barely breathe. But he's barely one and I want to enjoy this as much as I can."

She's A Fashionista

The actress further added, "In an actor's personal life, fashion is top priority. In films too, since we are playing different characters, the costume is key to making the character come alive. A lot of focus is on that."

Is She Changing Things In Her Wardrobe In 2018?

To this, she replied, "I don't think I am going to change anything. I am a hoarder, getting rid of something is not happening."

Kareena Reveals Her Personal Style

Recently in an interview with Vogue magazine, Bebo had revealed, "My style has always been very confident. It's in the very casual, chic zone, not very couture. People relate to me in my jeans and sneakers because you have to keep the practicality of the situation in mind."

She Enjoys Dressing Up Taimur

"I like dressing him up because I like doing it, not for the paparazzi. I am happy for him to get clicked in his kurta pyjamas also."

Kareena On The Best Style Lesson From Her Sister Karisma

"She is always elegant and put together. I think what I have learnt from her is that you can be casual but there needs to be an air of elegance about it."