 »   »   »  #MeToo: Top Casting Directors Mukesh Chhabra & Vicky Sidana Accused Of Sexual Harassment!

'Mukesh Grabbed My Hand & Felt Me Up'

One of the aspring actors revealed that Mukesh Chhabra grabbed her hard and felt her up when she went for an audition in 2015. She told Mid-day, "He asked me to enact a scene which had the hero and the heroine hugging each other. Under the pretext of showing me how the scene should be performed, he grabbed me hard and felt me up. I could feel his hand on my butt. I was shell-shocked and immediately withdrew. He realized [my trepidation] and started vehemently apologizing. At one point, he said, I thought you were fine with it because other girls are."

Post this harrowing experience, she moved away from the world of the glamour and chose engineering as he career.

Mukesh Asked Her To Compromise

One more artist narrated how Mukesh asked her to compromise over a phone conversation. In the recording, Mukesh can be heard saying, "You'll have to compromise, get physical with people in power. I am not promising that people ready to compromise get selected. Everyone is ready to compromise. It's no big deal. We can meet at a hotel tonight."

'Vicky Pushed My Sister On The Couch & Squeezed Her Breasts'

Speaking about Vicky Sidana, an aspiring actor shared a horrific incident where the casting agent groped her sister. She revealed to the tabloid, "Vicky was giving a gyaan session about how I won't get offers if I don't offer sex. When I stepped out for a photoshoot, he got chatting with my sister. He then pushed her on the couch and squeezed her breast, all the while muttering, 'Actress kyun nahin ban jati.' When I heard about it, I swore I would never see his face again."